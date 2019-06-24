Magnitude 5.5 Quake Hits Tokyo, No Damage Reported - Meteorological Agency
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 06:20 AM
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 hit Tokyo and its vicinity on Monday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, adding that a tsunami warning had not been issued.
The epicenter of the quake was registered off the coast of Chiba prefecture, at a depth of around 60 kilometers (37 miles), according to the agency.
No damage was reported following the earthquake.