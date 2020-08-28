Magnitude 5.5 Quake Strikes Near New Zealand' North Coast Seismologists

(@FahadShabbir)

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake occurred in the vicinity of the northern New Zealand coastal town of Maketu, the US Geological Survey said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) A magnitude 5.5 earthquake occurred in the vicinity of the northern New Zealand coastal town of Maketu, the US Geological Survey said on Friday.

The underground tremor occurred at 3:47 pm UTC (15:47 GMT) 71 miles northeast from Maketu in the Bay of Plenty Coast. The epicenter was at a 6-mile depth.

No victims or damage following the quake have been reported.