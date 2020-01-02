Magnitude 5.5 Quake Strikes Near Solomon Islands' Capital Honiara USGS

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 09:29 PM

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake occurred in vicinity of the Solomon Islands capital of Honiara, located on the nation's principal island of Guadalcanal, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) A magnitude 5.5 earthquake occurred in vicinity of the Solomon Islands capital of Honiara, located on the nation's principal island of Guadalcanal, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Friday.

The underground tremor occurred at 13:41 UTC (13:41 GMT) with a 20-mile deep epicenter 15 miles from Honiara.

No victims or damage following the quake have been reported.

The Solomon Islands is located on the so-called ring of fire a 25,000-mile horseshoe-shaped line along the Pacific Ocean's perimeter where the overwhelming majority of the world's volcanoes are concentrated and contribute to earthquakes and eruptions being almost a continuous phenomenon.

