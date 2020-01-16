A 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck China's autonomous Xinjiang province on Thursday, the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) said

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) A 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck China's autonomous Xinjiang province on Thursday, the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC) said.

The quake took place at 08:32 GMT in the Aksu prefecture. The earthquake's epicenter was located at a depth of 10 miles.

There have been no immediate reports about casualties or damage inflicted by the earthquake.