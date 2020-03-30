UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Hits Colombia-Ecuador Border - US Geological Survey

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 seconds ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 04:22 PM

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake was registered on Monday at the border of Colombia and Ecuador, the US Geological Survey said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) A magnitude 5.6 earthquake was registered on Monday at the border of Colombia and Ecuador, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake was registered at 09:09 GMT. Its epicenter was located at a depth of 132 kilometers (82 miles), 33 kilometers (21 miles) to the southeast from Pimampiro settlement in Ecuador.

There are no reports about victims or damage caused by the earthquake.

