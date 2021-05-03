(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2021) The US Geological Survey (USGS) registered a 5.6-magnitude earthquake off Indonesia's coast on Sunday.

The earthquake happened after midnight on Monday, May 3, at 12:46 a.m. local time (17:46 GMT Sunday). Its epicenter was located 171 km (106 miles) southwest of the city of Padang in West Sumatra. The quake hit at a shallow depth of 16.4 km beneath the epicenter.

No damages or casualties have been reported yet.