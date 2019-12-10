(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck on Tuesday near New Caledonia, a French overseas territory in the Pacific, the data of the United States Geological Survey showed.

The agency said that it had registered the quake 100 kilometers (62 miles) to the northeast of the town of Tadine at 8:40 GMT.

The epicenter was located at the depth of 10 kilometers.

There have been no reports about casualties or damage caused by the quake.