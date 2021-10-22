UrduPoint.com

Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Hits New Zealand - US Geological Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) A 5.6 magnitude has been registered in New Zealand, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The earthquake was registered at 21:58 GMT on Thursday, with the epicenter located at a depth of 223 kilometers (over 138 miles), 62 kilometers east of the town of Waitara.

There are no reports about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake. No tsunami alert has been declared.

New Zealand is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. On February 22, 2011, the 6.2 magnitude earthquake hit New Zealand's city of Christchurch, leaving 185 people dead and more than 1,500 injured.

