Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Hits Northwestern Mexico - US Geological Survey

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 10:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) A 5.6 magnitude earthquake was registered on Saturday in northwestern Mexico, not far from the border with the United States, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

According to USGS, the tremor was recorded at 03:52 GMT. The epicenter of the earthquake was located at the depth of 32.

3 kilometers (some 20 miles), 68 kilometers southeast of the town of Estacion Coahuila, the state of Baja California. 

There is no information about any victims or damages caused by the earthquake.

Northwestern Mexico is located in a seismically active zone and often suffers from powerful earthquakes. The seismic activity in the region is caused by the fact that it lies along the border of three tectonic plates: North American, Pacific and Cocos ones.

