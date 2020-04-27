Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Hits South of New Zealand - Geological Agency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) A magnitude 5.6 earthquake has hit the south of New Zealand, local geological agency GeoNet said on Monday.

Tremors were registered at 10.52 a.m. local time (22:52 Sunday GMT). The epicenter was located 40 kilometers (24.8 miles) away from the city of Te Anau, at the depth of 67 kilometers.

According to GeoNet, around 300 people reported feeling the earthquake.

No injuries and damage have been reported.