Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Occurs Near Japan - Seismologists

Fri 03rd January 2020 | 01:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) A 5.6-magnitude earthquake took place on Thursday near the east coast of Japan, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake was registered at 18:23 GMT with its epicenter located 41 kilometers (25.4 miles) northeast of the town of Hasaki at the depth of 32 kilometers (19.8 miles).

There is no information on possible casualties and damage.

More Stories From World

