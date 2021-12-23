UrduPoint.com

Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Recorded Off Mexican Coast - National Seismological Service

Thu 23rd December 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) A 5.6 magnitude earthquake was registered on late Wednesday off the Mexican Pacific coast, the National Seismological Service said.

According to the service, the tremor was recorded at 23:22 GMT.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at the depth of 10 kilometers (over 6 miles), 279 kilometers from the municipality of Cihuatlan, the state of Jalisco. 

There is no information about any victims or damages caused by the earthquake.

Northwestern Mexico is located in a seismically active zone and often suffers from powerful earthquakes. The seismic activity in the region is caused by the fact that it lies along the border of three tectonic plates: North American, Pacific and Cocos ones.

