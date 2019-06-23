Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Rocks North Of California - USGS
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 11:10 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) A 5.6 magnitude earthquake hit the north of the US state of California, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Sunday.
The tremor occurred at 3:53 GMT at the depth of 9.5 kilometers. The epicenter was 5 kilometers southwest of the town of Petrolia.
There have been no immediate reports about damage or casualties caused by the quake.