Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Rocks North Of California - USGS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 27 seconds ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 11:10 AM

Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Rocks North of California - USGS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2019) A 5.6 magnitude earthquake hit the north of the US state of California, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Sunday.

The tremor occurred at 3:53 GMT at the depth of 9.5 kilometers. The epicenter was 5 kilometers southwest of the town of Petrolia.

There have been no immediate reports about damage or casualties caused by the quake.

