Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Strikes Near Alaska - US Geological Survey

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 has been recorded near Alaska's coast, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 has been recorded near Alaska's coast, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported on Tuesday.

According to the USGS's data, the earthquake occurred at 04:07 GMT. The epicenter of the underground tremor was 128 kilometers (80 miles) southeast of the city of Sand Point. The earthquake was recorded at a depth of 13,8 kilometers (8.6 miles).

Earlier, on Monday, the USGS reported that an earthquake of magnitude 7.5 occurred near Alaska at 20:54 GMT. Its epicenter was 91 kilometers (57 miles) southeast of the city of Sand Point situated in the Aleutians East Borough. A series of aftershocks of the magnitude, ranging from 2.9 to 5.9, followed the quake.

The US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) warned of the risk of a tsunami that might result from the earthquake, but later canceled the alert.

