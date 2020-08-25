Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Strikes Near Tonga in Pacific Ocean - US Geological Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) A 5.6 magnitude earthquake was registered on Monday near the coast of the Kingdom of Tonga in the Pacific Ocean, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

According to the USGS, the tremor was recorded at 17:15 GMT.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at the depth of 8.3 kilometers (5.2 miles), 78 kilometers northwest of the village of Hihifo on the west coast of the largest island of Niuatoputapu.

There are no reports about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake. No tsunami alert has been declared.