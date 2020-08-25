UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Strikes Near Tonga In Pacific Ocean - US Geological Survey

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 01:00 AM

Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Strikes Near Tonga in Pacific Ocean - US Geological Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) A 5.6 magnitude earthquake was registered on Monday near the coast of the Kingdom of Tonga in the Pacific Ocean, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

According to the USGS, the tremor was recorded at 17:15 GMT.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at the depth of 8.3 kilometers (5.2 miles), 78 kilometers northwest of the village of Hihifo on the west coast of the largest island of Niuatoputapu.

There are no reports about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake. No tsunami alert has been declared.

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake Alert Tonga

Recent Stories

Pompeo, Netanyahu Discuss Countering Iran in Jerus ..

21 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s non-oil foreign merchandise trade ..

2 hours ago

CCP holds Consultative meeting to discuss competit ..

1 hour ago

European Commission Says Finished Talks on Purchas ..

1 hour ago

Italian Prime Minister to Visit Lebanon in Coming ..

1 hour ago

Dominic Raab to meet Israeli, Palestinian leaders

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.