Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Strikes Northwest of Australia - US Geological Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) A 5.6 magnitude earthquake has been registered northwest of the Australian coast, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The tremor was recorded at 19:47 GMT on Friday, with the epicenter located at a depth of 10 kilometers (over 6 miles).

There are no reports about any damages or victims caused by the earthquake. No tsunami alert has been declared.

The area hit by the earthquake is located near the border between the Sunda and the Indo-Australian tectonic plates, whose movement increases the seismic activity.