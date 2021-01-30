UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Strikes Northwest Of Australia - US Geological Survey

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Sat 30th January 2021 | 02:30 AM

Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Strikes Northwest of Australia - US Geological Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2021) A 5.6 magnitude earthquake has been registered northwest of the Australian coast, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The tremor was recorded at 19:47 GMT on Friday, with the epicenter located at a depth of 10 kilometers (over 6 miles).

There are no reports about any damages or victims caused by the earthquake. No tsunami alert has been declared.

The area hit by the earthquake is located near the border between the Sunda and the Indo-Australian tectonic plates, whose movement increases the seismic activity.

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake Alert Border

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia postpones date for lifting travel res ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid: &quot;UAE will spare no effor ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed: UAE remains committed to workin ..

3 hours ago

Indian government predicts 11% growth for 2021-22

4 hours ago

Canada Suspends Flights to Mexico, Caribbean Count ..

46 minutes ago

WHO Drug Access Chief Slams EU Controls on Vaccine ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.