Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Strikes Off Greece - US Geological Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) A 5.6 magnitude earthquake was registered on Thursday near the coast of Greece in the eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

According to the USGS, the tremor was recorded at 01:28 GMT.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at the depth of 10 kilometers (over 6 miles), 72 kilometers southeast of the city of Karpathos.

There are no reports about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake. No tsunami alert has been declared.

Greece lies in a seismologically active region as the Mediterranean Sea is a border between the African and Eurasian plates.

The movement of the African plate to the north - where the Eurasian plate lies - sometimes causes earthquakes and has already resulted in the formation of several mountain ranges in Europe, including the Alps.

The seismic activity in Greece resulted in the so-called Late Bronze Age eruption of the Santorini volcano in the 2nd millennium BC, which triggered huge tsunami waves and caused the decline of the Minoan civilization.