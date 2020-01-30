UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Strikes Off Greece - US Geological Survey

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 07:50 AM

Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Strikes Off Greece - US Geological Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) A 5.6 magnitude earthquake was registered on Thursday near the coast of Greece in the eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

According to the USGS, the tremor was recorded at 01:28 GMT.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at the depth of 10 kilometers (over 6 miles), 72 kilometers southeast of the city of Karpathos.

There are no reports about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake. No tsunami alert has been declared.

Greece lies in a seismologically active region as the Mediterranean Sea is a border between the African and Eurasian plates.

The movement of the African plate to the north - where the Eurasian plate lies - sometimes causes earthquakes and has already resulted in the formation of several mountain ranges in Europe, including the Alps.

The seismic activity in Greece resulted in the so-called Late Bronze Age eruption of the Santorini volcano in the 2nd millennium BC, which triggered huge tsunami waves and caused the decline of the Minoan civilization.

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake Europe Alert Greece Border Bronze

Recent Stories

Poor visibility warning

6 hours ago

ISESCO renamed to &#039;Islamic World Educational, ..

7 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

7 hours ago

US to Take More Time to Evaluate UK Decision Allow ..

7 hours ago

Israel Defense Forces Strengthen Presence in West ..

7 hours ago

Federal Transport Authority rescues unloaded Panam ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.