Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Strikes Off Tonga Coast - USGS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2019) A 5.6 magnitude earthquake was registered off the coast of the Polynesian kingdom of Tonga in the southern part of the Pacific Ocean, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was registered on Saturday at 11:24 GMT about 91 miles to the northwest from Nuku'aolfa town at the depth of 160 miles.

No casualties or destruction have been reported. USGS noted the "green level" of the threat of the quake consequences, indicating a low probability of casualties and economic damage.