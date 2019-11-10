UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Strikes Off Tonga Coast - USGS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 09:00 AM

Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Strikes Off Tonga Coast - USGS

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2019) A 5.6 magnitude earthquake was registered off the coast of the Polynesian kingdom of Tonga in the southern part of the Pacific Ocean, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was registered on Saturday at 11:24 GMT about 91 miles to the northwest from Nuku'aolfa town at the depth of 160 miles.

No casualties or destruction have been reported. USGS noted the "green level" of the threat of the quake consequences, indicating a low probability of casualties and economic damage.

Related Topics

Earthquake Tonga From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid praises participants of Arab R ..

9 hours ago

Iraqi Military Denies Claim That Army Deployed Fir ..

10 hours ago

Civilians at risk in Syria's northeast, northwest ..

10 hours ago

Court to decide matter of Maryam Nawaz: Sheikh Ras ..

10 hours ago

Rawalpindi Model Courts dispose of 735 cases

10 hours ago

Moscow Says to Shield Cooperation With Iran From ' ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.