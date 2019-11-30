UrduPoint.com
Magnitude 5.6 Quake Hits Off Guatemala's Coast - USGS

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 02:46 PM

A 5.6-mangitude earthquake struck early on Saturday just off Guatemala's Pacific coast, the US Geological Survey said.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2019) A 5.6-mangitude earthquake struck early on Saturday just off Guatemala's Pacific coast, the US Geological Survey said.

The moderate tremor was registered shortly before 2 a.m. local time (8:00 GMT) 41 kilometers (25 miles) south of Champerico, a popular vacation spot.

The epicenter of the quake lied at the depth of almost 48 kilometers (30 miles).

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. Weak shaking was felt as far as the northwestern department of San Marcos, according a tremor tracking website.

