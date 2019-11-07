Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Hits Northern Philippines - US Geological Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck the north of the Philippines, the data of the United States Geological Survey showed.

According to the agency, the quake hit off the coast of the Jomalig island, located in the Quezon province, at 20:52 GMT on Wednesday. Its epicenter was registered at the depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

There have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties caused by the earthquake.