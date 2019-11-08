UrduPoint.com
Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Hits Northwestern Iran - European Seismologists

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 06:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) A strong 5.7 magnitude earthquake jolted northwestern Iran early on Friday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) data showed.

The earthquake was registered at 02:17 a.m. (22:47 GMT on Thursday). Its epicenter was located at the depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles), 118 kilometers to the east of the city of Tabriz.

There have been no immediate reports about damage or casualties caused by the quake.

