UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Hits Southern Iran - Seismologists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 12:40 AM

Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Hits Southern Iran - Seismologists

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) A magnitude 5.7 earthquake was registered on Tuesday in Iran's southwestern province of Fars, the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University said.

The quake was registered at 17:18 GMT.

Its epicenter was located 22 kilometers (13 miles) from the city of Beyram and 239 kilometers (148 miles) from Shiraz, at the depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles). This was the second tremor in approximately one hour.

There are no reports about victims or damage caused by the earthquake.

Related Topics

Earthquake Iran Shiraz Tehran From

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 630 new COVID-19 cases

12 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island to host historic &#039;UF ..

41 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia supports call for immediate ceasefire ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed rolls out FazaaHemam Card

2 hours ago

EIBOR&#039;s decline reflects positively on busine ..

2 hours ago

Minsk Insists on Downward Revision of Russian Gas ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.