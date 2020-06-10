Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Hits Southern Iran - Seismologists

(@FahadShabbir)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) A magnitude 5.7 earthquake was registered on Tuesday in Iran's southwestern province of Fars, the Seismological Center of the Geophysics Institute of Tehran University said.

The quake was registered at 17:18 GMT.

Its epicenter was located 22 kilometers (13 miles) from the city of Beyram and 239 kilometers (148 miles) from Shiraz, at the depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles). This was the second tremor in approximately one hour.

There are no reports about victims or damage caused by the earthquake.