Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Hits Southern Part of Bosnia and Herzegovina - Seismologists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) A 5.7 magnitude earthquake has hit the southern part of Bosnia and Herzegovina, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.

The tremor was registered at 21:09 GMT on Friday.

The epicenter of the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 5 kilometers (3 miles), 20 kilometers east of the town of Stolac.

There is no information about any damage or victims caused by the earthquake.