Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Occurs Off Coast Of Italy - Seismologists

Muhammad Irfan Published November 09, 2022 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) An 5.7 magnitude earthquake occurred off the coast of Italy, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said on Wednesday.

The earthquake was recorded at 07:07 a.m. local time (06:07 GMT). The epicenter was located 64 kilometers (39.7 miles) east of the city of Rimini, at a depth of 8 kilometers (5 miles).

According to the local media reports, vibrations were distinctly felt in the cities of Ancona, Rimini, Bologna, Florence and Padua. Many local residents left their houses in panic and run out in the streets during an earthquake, while emergency services received hundreds of phone calls from worried citizens, the media says.

The RaiNews24 channel citing a spokesperson of the firefighting department said that, at the moment, there is no reported deaths or injuries and no evidence of serious damage except minor cracks in some buildings and blocked elevators.

The Ancona mayor, Valeria Mancinelli, announced suspension of classes in all education institutions in the city, the same measures were introduced in the towns of Fano, Pesaro and Senigallia, according to the media. In Rimini and other settlement on the Adriatic coast hotel guests were, reportedly, relocated

The authorities of Emilia-Romagna and Marche regions suspended train traffic on the rail ways alongside the Adriatic coast, the media reports.

