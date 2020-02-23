Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Rattles Turkey-Iran Border Area - Seismologists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2020) A 5.7 magnitude earthquake took place in a region at the Turkey-Iran border on Sunday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center.

The earthquake was registered at 05:52 GMT with its epicenter located 141 kilometers (87.

6 miles) to the west of the Iranian city of Tabriz and 71 kilometers to the southeast of the Turkish city of Ozalp. The focus of the quakes was registered at the depth of 5 kilometers.

There have been no immediate reports on casualties or damage caused by the earthquake.