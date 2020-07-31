Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Registered Near Kingdom of Tonga - US Geological Survey

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2020) A 5.7 magnitude earthquake was registered on Friday near the shore of the Kingdom of Tonga, the US Geological Survey said.

The tremor occurred at 8:16 a.m. local time (19:16 on Thursday GMT), with the epicenter located 66 kilometers (over 41 miles) southeast of the town of Neiafu at a depth of 10 kilometers.

There are no reports about any damages or victims caused by the earthquake. No tsunami alert has been declared.

The Kingdom of Tonga is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes.