MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) A 5.7 magnitude earthquake was registered on Thursday near Russia's Komandorskiye Islands in the northwestern part of the Pacific Ocean, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The tremor was registered at 04:20 GMT.

The epicenter was located at the depth of 10 kilometers (over 6 miles), 215 kilometers east of the settlement of Klyuchi, located on the Kamchatka Peninsula.

There have been no immediate reports on victims or damages, caused by the earthquake.

The Komandorskiye Islands are located in a seismically active zone, known as the Ring of Fire, and regularly suffer from powerful earthquakes.