UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Registered Off Taiwan Coast - Central Weather Bureau

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 30th June 2019 | 07:00 AM

Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Registered Off Taiwan Coast - Central Weather Bureau

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) A 5.7 magnitude earthquake was registered on Sunday morning off the coast of Taiwan, the Chinese Central Weather Bureau reported.

According to the bureau, the tremor was registered southeast of Taiwan at 03:44 a.

m. local time on Sunday (19:44 p.m. on Saturday GMT) 140 kilometers (87 miles) off Taitung County's coast.

The earthquake's epicenter was located at the depth of 44.5 kilometers (27.7 miles).

There are no reports on any victims so far. 

Related Topics

Weather Earthquake China Taitung Sunday

Recent Stories

Putin Arrives in Irkutsk Region to Hold Meeting on ..

7 hours ago

Putin, Abe Hold Meeting in Osaka Amid Stalled Peac ..

7 hours ago

President Dr Arif Alvi underlines immense eco-tour ..

7 hours ago

Russia-Japan Talks on Establishing Sakhalin-Hokkai ..

8 hours ago

Prime Minister Ehsaas Programme working towards fe ..

8 hours ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan congratulate Pakistan team o ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.