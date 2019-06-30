Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Registered Off Taiwan Coast - Central Weather Bureau

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) A 5.7 magnitude earthquake was registered on Sunday morning off the coast of Taiwan, the Chinese Central Weather Bureau reported.

According to the bureau, the tremor was registered southeast of Taiwan at 03:44 a.

m. local time on Sunday (19:44 p.m. on Saturday GMT) 140 kilometers (87 miles) off Taitung County's coast.

The earthquake's epicenter was located at the depth of 44.5 kilometers (27.7 miles).

There are no reports on any victims so far.