Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Strikes New Zealand - Seismologists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 has struck central New Zealand, the GeoNet seismological center said on Friday.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located 65 kilometers (40 miles) northwest of the French Pass strait in the upper part of the South Island of New Zealand at a depth of 146 kilometers.

There have been no reports on casualties or damage.