Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Strikes Off Indonesia Coast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) A 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck off the northern coast of Indonesian Sulawesi Island on Monday, the United States Geological Survey said.

The earthquake was registered at 03:52 GMT. The epicenter was located at a depth of 18 kilometers (11 miles) and at 230 kilometers (143 miles) east of the city of Palu, close to Luwuk.

No damages or casualties have been reported yet.

Indonesia is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes.