Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Strikes Off Indonesia - US Geological Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) A 5.7 magnitude earthquake was registered near the coast of the Indonesian island of Lombok, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

According to the USGS, the tremor was recorded at 15:54 GMT on Wednesday.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 639 kilometers (over 397 miles), 166 kilometers north of the city of Labuhan Lombok, the province of West Nusa Tenggara.

There are no reports about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake.

Indonesia is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. Hundreds of thousands of people died in 2004 when some 9.2 magnitude earthquake hit Sumatra's Aceh region, triggering a tsunami in several countries bordering the Indian Ocean.