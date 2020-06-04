UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Strikes Off Indonesia - US Geological Survey

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 02:30 AM

Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Strikes Off Indonesia - US Geological Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) A 5.7 magnitude earthquake was registered near the coast of the Indonesian island of Lombok, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

According to the USGS, the tremor was recorded at 15:54 GMT on Wednesday.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 639 kilometers (over 397 miles), 166 kilometers north of the city of Labuhan Lombok, the province of West Nusa Tenggara.

There are no reports about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake.

Indonesia is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffers from powerful earthquakes. Hundreds of thousands of people died in 2004 when some 9.2 magnitude earthquake hit Sumatra's Aceh region, triggering a tsunami in several countries bordering the Indian Ocean.

Related Topics

India Tsunami Fire Earthquake Died From

Recent Stories

SEHA’s ambulatory healthcare services opens COVI ..

48 minutes ago

50 percent of federal government staff to return t ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Romania&#039;s PM discuss bilat ..

2 hours ago

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to over 1 ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development denies authentic ..

3 hours ago

India's tyrant face exposed before world due to Pa ..

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.