Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Strikes Off Samoa - EMSC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) A magnitude 5.7 earthquake has hit near the island nation of Samoa, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said on Tuesday.

The quake took place at 04:18 GTM about 140 miles to the southwest of the city of Apia at a depth of 38 miles.

No casualties or destruction have been reported. No tsunami alert has been declared.