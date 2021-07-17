UrduPoint.com
Magnitude 5.7 Earthquake Strikes Off South Sandwich Islands Near Antarctica - USGS

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 11:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2021) A 5.7 magnitude earthquake has been registered near the South Sandwich Islands in the southern part of the Atlantic Ocean, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said on Saturday.

The tremor was registered at 00:53 GMT on Saturday, with the epicenter located at a depth of 96 kilometers (60 miles).

As no people live on the South Sandwich Islands, the earthquake caused no victims and destruction.

The South Sandwich Islands are facing seismic activity caused by the subduction of the South American Plate beneath the South Sandwich Plate.

More Stories From World

