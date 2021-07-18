Magnitude 5.7 Quake Hits Southern Iran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2021) A moderate, magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Iran's southern Fars province on Sunday evening, the Iranian seismological center said.

The shallow quake was recorded at 7:04 p.m. local time (14:34 GMT).

The epicenter was located 21 kilometers (13 miles) north of Bushehr, home to the country's only nuclear power plant.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. Iran hosts many active fault lines and is frequently jolted by earthquakes.