UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude 5.7 Quake Hits Southern Iran

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 09:50 PM

Magnitude 5.7 Quake Hits Southern Iran

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2021) A moderate, magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Iran's southern Fars province on Sunday evening, the Iranian seismological center said.

The shallow quake was recorded at 7:04 p.m. local time (14:34 GMT).

The epicenter was located 21 kilometers (13 miles) north of Bushehr, home to the country's only nuclear power plant.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. Iran hosts many active fault lines and is frequently jolted by earthquakes.

Related Topics

Earthquake Iran Nuclear Sunday P

Recent Stories

UAE participates in &#039;Central and South Asia C ..

22 minutes ago

UAE Pro League approves calendar for first half of ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Police step up preparedness in Hatta during ..

4 hours ago

SEHA announces Eid Al Adha working hours for all i ..

5 hours ago

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer praises efforts of Dubai W ..

5 hours ago

16,631 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.