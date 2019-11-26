Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Hits Bosnia and Herzegovina Near Capital Sarajevo - EMSC

(@FahadShabbir)

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Bosnia and Herzegovina 46 miles from the capital city of Sarajevo in what was already the second strong quake in the Balkans over the past several hours, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, a 6.4 magnitude quake hit Albania near its capital of Tirana, followed by a series of aftershocks with a magnitude over 5. The current death toll stands at 8, while more than 300 are reportedly injured.

According to an entry on the EMSC website, the quake in Bosnia and Herzegovina occurred at 10:19 a.m. local time [09:19 GMT] with a 6-mile deep epicenter 4 miles away from the Blagaj town and 49 miles from Sarajevo.

The EMSC said that this was a separate quake rather than an aftershock of the Albanian one.

"For comparison: now the earthquakes in Albania M6.4 mainshock and the M5.4 in Bosnia of this morning. The latter is too far away to be an aftershock of the Albanian quake," the EMSC said on Twitter.

Testimonies from local residents on the EMSC website describe the quake as "short but strong."

"The earthquake started slowly with a loud rumble, then a small stop in shaking, then again a strong rumble and shake in mostly a horizontal movement. The aftershock [occurred] approximately 10 minutes later with moderate horizontal shake and rumble," a witness 12 miles away from the epicenter wrote.

There is no reported information on casualties at this point.