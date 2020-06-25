Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Hits Center of US' California - Geological Survey

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck the center of the western US state of California on Wednesday, the data of the United States Geological Survey showed.

The agency said that it had registered the quake 18 kilometers (11 miles) from Lone Pine in Inyo County at 17:40 GMT.

The epicenter was located at the depth of 4.7 kilometers.

There have been no reports about casualties or damage caused by the quake.

California Governor Gavin Newsom confirmed the quake during a briefing, urging people to stay vigilant not only due to the coronavirus pandemic, but also in case of seismic activities.