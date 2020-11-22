UrduPoint.com
Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Hits Eastern Japan, No Tsunami Warning - Meteorological Agency

Sun 22nd November 2020 | 05:40 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.8 hit off the coast of eastern Japanese Ibaraki prefecture on Sunday, the country's Meteorological Agency said, adding that there were no Tsunami-related warnings.

There were no reports of property damage following the earthquake.

According to the agency, tremors were detected at 19:06 local time (10:06 GMT), with the focus at approximately 40 kilometers (25 miles) below the surface.

The quake was felt in other parts of Japan, including Tokyo and Fukushima.

More Stories From World

