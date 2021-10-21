Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Hits Eastern Japan, No Tsunami Threat - Weather Agency
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 04:38 PM
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck off Japan's eastern coast to the south of Tochigi Prefecture, the Japan Meteorological Agency reported on Thursday.
The first tremors were recorded at 5:37 p.m. local time (08:37 GMT), with the epicenter located at a depth of 380 kilometers (236 miles) under water.
No tsunami threat was declared.