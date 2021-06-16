Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Hits Indonesia - USGS

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake occurred off Indonesia's southeastern coast near the Ambon Island, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) A 5.8 magnitude earthquake occurred off Indonesia's southeastern coast near the Ambon Island, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported on Wednesday.

The earthquake was recorded on Wednesday morning 70 kilometers (43 miles) east of the Amahai city. The depth of the epicenter was 10.6 kilometers.

The Indonesian seismological agency BMKG assessed the earthquake's magnitude at 6.1.