MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) A 5.8 magnitude earthquake occurred at a distance of 51 kilometers (32 miles) from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky in Russia's Kamchatka, the regional office of the geophysical service of the Russian academy of Sciences said on Tuesday.

The quake struck at 11:39 GMT at a depth of 89 kilometers, the seismologists said.

Early on Tuesday, the Shiveluch volcano located on the peninsula began erupting. Several villages in the east of the peninsula were covered with an ash cloud. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the ash cloud can reach the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, which is located 450 kilometers from Shiveluch. Residents were advised not to leave the premises unnecessarily.