Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Occurs Near Crete - Seismologists

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 11:31 PM

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake has occurred near the Greek island of Crete, 78.9 miles south of its capital Heraklion, according to the seismological laboratory of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) A magnitude 5.8 earthquake has occurred near the Greek island of Crete, 78.9 miles south of its capital Heraklion, according to the seismological laboratory of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens.

The tremors have been registered at 3.51 p.m. local time ( 12:51 GMT) with the epicenter located at the depth of 6.2 miles.

There are no reports on damage and casualties so far.

More Stories From World

