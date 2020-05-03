Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Occurs Near Crete - Seismologists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) A magnitude 5.8 earthquake has occurred near the Greek island of Crete, 78.9 miles south of its capital Heraklion, according to the seismological laboratory of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens.

The tremors have been registered at 3.51 p.m. local time ( 12:51 GMT) with the epicenter located at the depth of 6.2 miles.

There are no reports on damage and casualties so far.