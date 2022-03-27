MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2022) A 5.8-magnitude earthquake has hit off the coast of Ecuador, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake occurred at a depth of about 25 miles (40 kilometers) at 04:28 GMT on Sunday, about 8 miles (14 kilometers) southeast of the coastal city of Esmeraldas, EMSC said.

There were no immediate reports of any damages.