UrduPoint.com

Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Registered Off Coast Of Crete - European Seismologists

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2022 | 10:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2022) A 5.8-magnitude earthquake occurred off the coast of the Greek island of Crete on Saturday morning, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) said.

The underground tremor was recorded at 04:13 UTC (04:13 GMT). The epicenter was located 118 kilometers (73.3 miles) east of the city of Heraklion, at a depth of 2 kilometers.

No information on casualties or damage has been reported.

