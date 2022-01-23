Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Strikes Chinese Province of Qinghai - Earthquake Center

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2022) A powerful 5.8 earthquake struck Qinghai province located in north-western China, the China Earthquake Networks Center said on Sunday.

The earthquake was registered at 10:21 local time (02:21 GMT) in the Delingha seat of the Haixi Mongol and Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture. The epicenter was located at a depth of 8 kilometers (4.9 miles).

No further information on the possible casualties or damage was reported.