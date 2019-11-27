Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Strikes Near Crete - Greek Seismologists
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 01:28 PM
ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Greek island of Crete, the University of Athens' seismological laboratory said on Wednesday.
Tremors could also be felt in Athens, a Sputnik corresponded reported.