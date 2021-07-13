UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Strikes Near Russia's Kuril Islands - Seismologist

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 08:10 AM

Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Strikes Near Russia's Kuril Islands - Seismologist

YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) SAKHALINSK, Russia, July 13 (Sputnik) - A 5.8-magnitude earthquake occurred on Tuesday in the area of Russia's Kuril Islands, Elena Semenova, the head of the Sakhalin seismological station, told Sputnik.

"A 5.8-magnitude earthquake took place on July 13, at 11:30 a.m. [00:30 GMT] at the depth of 59 kilometers [36.6 miles]. Its epicenter was located 11 kilometers [7 miles] to the south of the Simushir Island," Semenova said.

According to her, there has been no tsunami alert.

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake Russia Alert July

Recent Stories

UNRWA Receives $1Mln Donation From China to Suppor ..

8 hours ago

US Extends License Allowing Transactions With Vene ..

8 hours ago

Mishal for strong legal team to fight Kashmir case ..

8 hours ago

Senate body briefed on The Election Act (Amendment ..

8 hours ago

Home Minister chairs meeting regarding law & order ..

8 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss mat ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.