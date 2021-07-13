YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) SAKHALINSK, Russia, July 13 (Sputnik) - A 5.8-magnitude earthquake occurred on Tuesday in the area of Russia's Kuril Islands, Elena Semenova, the head of the Sakhalin seismological station, told Sputnik.

"A 5.8-magnitude earthquake took place on July 13, at 11:30 a.m. [00:30 GMT] at the depth of 59 kilometers [36.6 miles]. Its epicenter was located 11 kilometers [7 miles] to the south of the Simushir Island," Semenova said.

According to her, there has been no tsunami alert.