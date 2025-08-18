Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes northeastern Algeria

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck northeastern Algeria on Sunday, the Center for Research in Astronomy, Astrophysics and Geophysics (CRAAG) announced.

The quake hit at 8.11 pm local time (1911GMT), with its epicenter located around 10 kilometers (6.21 miles) southeast of Negrine in Tebessa province, CRAAG said.

Algeria’s Civil Protection Department said in a statement that no casualties or material damage had been recorded so far and rescue and assessment operations are underway in the area.

Algeria has suffered a number of devastating earthquakes throughout its history.

The 1954 Chlef earthquake measured 6.7 in magnitude and resulted in over 1,243 fatalities, 5,000 injuries and widespread destruction.

Another powerful quake struck Chlef in 1980, registering 7.3 magnitude. It killed at least 2,633 people, injured thousands and leveled much of the city and its surroundings.

In 2003, a 6.8 magnitude earthquake hit Boumerdes province and northern Algeria, killing more than 1,300 people and causing massive damage to homes and infrastructure.