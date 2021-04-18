Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Strikes Southern Iran - Seismological Center

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2021) A magnitude 5.8 earthquake occurred on Sunday in southern Iran, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The earthquake was registered at 06:41 GMT, 59.6 miles north-northwest of the city of Bushehr, with its focus located at the depth of 6.2 miles, per the EMSC data.

There have been no reports on victims or damage.