Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Strikes Southern Iran - Seismological Center

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 12:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2021) A magnitude 5.8 earthquake occurred on Sunday in southern Iran, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The earthquake was registered at 06:41 GMT, 59.6 miles north-northwest of the city of Bushehr, with its focus located at the depth of 6.2 miles, per the EMSC data.

There have been no reports on victims or damage.

More Stories From World

