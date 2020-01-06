UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 08:15 PM

Magnitude 5.8 Quake Strikes Near Puerto Rico - USGS

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake occurred off the southern coast of Puerto Rico on Monday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) A 5.8 magnitude earthquake occurred off the southern coast of Puerto Rico on Monday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

According to the USGS, the earthquake was registered at 10:32 GMT.

The epicenter was located 21 kilometers (13 miles) south of the municipality of Guayanilla, at the depth of 12.9 kilometers.

There have been no immediate reports about damage or casualties caused by the earthquake and no tsunami threat has been issued.

